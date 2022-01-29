news, local-news,

Home owners have been spared the damage of January 14's weather event but are not out of the woods just yet. The full force of La Nina is being experienced on the Border this summer, with significant storm events a fortnight ago and on December 19. A severe storm hit the Border once more around 10pm on Friday night; there were hundreds of lightning strikes, causing a tree to catch fire on Cadel Street, Albury. About 150 customers in Albury lost power around 10.30pm, including Olive Street restaurant Bistro Selle. Albury's Matty McDonald and his family finished their evening under candlelight. "We were sitting there eating a delicious meal at Matt's (Fuller) place and the whole town went out," he said. "The lights went out and the candles went on. "Walking home, there was water on the street and all the street and traffic lights were out." The intersection of David and Dean Streets was again underwater. Wodonga recorded more than 50 millimetres of rain and Albury recorded 44 mm, while Wangaratta received fewer than 20 mm. More than 50 homes remain without power in Huon Creek today and outages are being experienced in Table Top and Ettamogah. The severity of Friday's storms were reported to be less severe than what was experienced on January 14. However, those impacted by that event including Nick Tipping - whose home is still drying out - took precautions including sand-bagging. "We didn't have as much rain, but there's still plenty of water around," he said. "Council said that that was a one-in-100-year flood (on January 14), but if the water that was on Dean Street last night hit Thurgoona, houses would have flooded." In the wake of the earlier event, Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich said an investigation would be done into that incident and council would seek disaster funding. But the only contact Mr Tipping and neighbours have received from Albury Council is an email from a claims consultant acting on their behalf. "I did see Nordcon come out and do some checks," he said. "But they (Council) haven't even come down to sweep up all the gravel and everything that is still in front of the houses. Some of the PVC pipping around Sittella Way thought to have contributed to the flooding have been removed, Mr Tipping said. "They were in front of established homes when they shouldn't be ... those ones have been removed, but the building sites still have them," he said. "They're also just full of sand now, so they're not draining any water because council hasn't come and cleaned up. "I understand they're busy, but it's very disappointing - it's been two weeks now. "We just don't want it to happen again." Albury Council did take action on Wingara Street, where 12 metres of a drainage channel retaining wall abutting homes had fallen away. Resident Colin Reid said inspections were done after the damage was reported in The Border Mail last Monday. "The council were out inspecting it and the day after were building a temporary wall with sandbags," he said. "That temporary wall is perfectly intact after the rain, so it's done the job. "I'm not sure what their plans are long-term for the wall." Mr Reid agreed Friday's event was less severe than the one that caused the wall to fall away. "The channel was about three-quarters full but with the initial storm, the height of the water was up the very top," he said. BOM Senior meteorologist Mark Anolak said a very tropical air mass was driving the weather event. "As we move through the weekend and into the early part of next week, the hot and humid conditions will return to Victoria," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We've had northerly winds dragging down a lot of moisture from NSW, Queensland and South Australia. "We haven't had any weather systems to flush that humidity out. "It's very unusual and I expect many Victorians are struggling with the humidity." Storms remain possible this afternoon and on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/a0e1705a-67cd-436d-86be-8cad1c82f6a8.jpg/r0_176_5568_3322_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg