Driver to be issued with failure to give way notice after collision

A male driver will be issued with a failure to give way notice after sending another car into an embankment. Emergency services attended Osbornes Flat Road in Allans Flat around 2.30pm today after a silver Volkswagen was clipped and sent spinning. Yackandandah Leading Senior Constable Luke Millar said a red car did not give way at Sanatorium Lane and collided with the silver car. "(It was a) pretty straightforward fail to give way," he said. "Witnesses confirmed this as well as by both parties. "The silver car has been travelling in the 100 km/h zone, heading south towards Myrtleford, and the red car has approached a give way sign. "He's looked both ways, and for whatever reason hasn't seen her - he's pulled out and clipped the rear of her. "That's sent her off the embankment. "A penalty notice will be issued to the driver of the offending vehicle." IN OTHER NEWS: Leading Senior Constable Millar said the embankment sodden from rain had helped absorb the impact, with the female driver sustaining only minor injuries. "She's got out of it very lightly," he said.

