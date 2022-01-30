news, local-news,

The Border's Volunteer Rescue Association and Wodonga SES unit have rescued a woman in her 20's from the Murray River between Noreuil Park and Mungabareena near Albury at the weekend. Border Rescue Squad captain Paul Marshall said the units received the call out at about 4.30pm on Saturday. "We received a call that a young female or teenager was in the river clinging to a snag, a tree, so we got out there," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "But in the meantime thankfully a couple of canoers that were paddling down the river had also come across the young girl and managed to get her ashore." Mr Marshall said the female was panicked and in a bit of shock, but had only minor injuries. "She was lucky that she was with a friend and that friend had a phone in a waterproof case and she was able to ring to get help and use the emergency plus app and get GPS coordinates which narrowed down where she was," he said. A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the woman was taken to Albury hospital in a stable condition for further assessment, while her friend was assessed on scene. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

