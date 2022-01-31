news, court-and-crime,

A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a volunteer firefighter who was assisting at his property. Firefighters were called to an illegal burn-off at Sandy Creek about 9pm on Sunday. Black smoke had been spotted and police were called after the fire was found to be unattended, and were requested when the property owner became threatening. Police allege the volunteer was assaulted by the resident while they tried to douse the flames. The 47-year-old Sandy Creek volunteer received minor injuries and paramedics were also dispatched to the scene. IN OTHER NEWS: Police found the alleged attacker to be violent when they arrived. "The alleged offender resisted arrest and was tasered and subdued with capsicum spray," a police spokeswoman said. "A 56-year-old Sandy Creek man was arrested and charged with assault emergency services worker whilst on duty, two counts of resist police and light fire during prohibited period." The man was granted bail and will face the Wodonga Magistrates Court on May 10. CFA assistant chief fire officer Adrian Gutsche agreed the alleged incident was concerning. "We don't condone that behaviour," he said. "Our volunteers are just trying to do their job and support their communities." About 10 firefighters in four vehicles from the Sandy Creek and Kiewa brigades attended and were on scene for an hour. Mr Gutsche said there was a blanket ban on burn-offs during the fire danger period. "There's been around 250mm of rain for January across the CFA district," he said. "A lot of the foothills and valleys are green and there's every chance we will start looking at fire permits in the next few weeks. "That will depend on what the conditions are showing us. "If there's less rain in February, the long grass may dry out and we could have a second summer as such."

