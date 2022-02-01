coronavirus,

The hospitalisation of patients with COVID-19 in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has risen as daily case numbers remain level. On Tuesday the MLHD reported 433 new cases of COVID-19, with 79 from PCR testing and 354 from self-reported rapid antigen tests. The number of people across the MLHD in hospital with the virus has risen to 30, up from 25 on Monday. The number of people in the ICU with COVID remains the same at five. The current active cases across the region have been broken down by local government area (using PCR test results only): Across New South Wales 12,818 new infections were reported on Tuesday and 30 deaths. The positive cases came from 7913 positive rapid antigen tests and 4905 positive PCR tests, which came from around 36,000 PCR tests conducted yesterday. There are 2749 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 186 in ICU, and 70 ventilated. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2779 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are up one, with 185 in ICU yesterday. The state government has also announced the return of elective surgeries from next Monday after being suspended on January 10. The non-elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay would resume at 75 per cent capacity in private hospitals and 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels at public hospitals in regional and rural NSW. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/5e3896f8-56c0-42bc-990f-19b2702ae2a6.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg