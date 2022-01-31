$130,000 Wodonga solar site theft switches project offline

news, court-and-crime,

A Wodonga solar farm business has been forced to close down after the theft of at least $130,000 in tools and equipment. A break-in at the Old Barnawartha Road business, operated by Watters Electrical, was discovered by a security guard early Monday morning. Police believe fencing and containers were cut open between about 6am on Sunday and 1am on Monday. Copper wire worth $60,000, about $40,00 worth of specialist tools and a white Toyota LandCruiser worth $30,000 were stolen. About 7000 solar panels have been installed at the property and thousands more need to be installed before the site is operational. The theft of the specialist equipment caused about 30 contractors to be stood down while replacement tools are sourced, which could take several weeks. "It's brought things to a standstill," project manager Mark Daly said. "We need to reorder equipment to be able to proceed with the job. "We're devastated for all the locals we employ as skilled labourers. "They're now sitting at home unemployed." Some items need to be sourced from overseas which could take up to three months. Delays to the project could cost the business tens-of-thousands of dollars. IN OTHER NEWS: Construction started last August and is three-quarters complete. The Milwaukee branded tools are engraved with the business name Watters and sprayed with pink paint. Mr Daly is concerned the tools could already be long gone, but is hopeful someone has information about the property or stolen vehicle, which has number plates 1FL 1XN. Wodonga Detective Sergeant Sarah Kendall urged people to come forward with information. "We want people to keep a lookout for a large number of Milwaukee tools and the Toyota LandCruiser," she said. "The tools are quite distinctive." Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/68142e75-5254-4184-9b93-4671fec59cc0.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg