A world-class tourist destination in the Snowy Valleys region has been listed for sale, with hopes that the regional venue will continue to grow and attract visitors from far and wide to the Riverina. The picturesque, 96-acre Nimbo Fork Lodge is situated between Tumut River and Nimbo Creek and is renowned for its natural beauty and fly-fishing facilities. One of the current owners, Josh Walsh, said he and his wife Sophie have some other opportunities they're hoping to pursue with their business partners, leading to the sale of the lodge. "We thought the time was right," he said. "It's been great for regional travel and regional exposure and we feel we've accomplished everything we wanted to with Nimbo." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr and Mrs Walsh first purchased Nimbo Fork Lodge in 2018 and have undertaken a number of renovations and refurbishments since. Mr Walsh said one of their biggest achievements was bringing the Three Blue Ducks restaurant on board to elevate the lodge's status as a regional attraction. "That's been [operating] for 15 months now and it's been a fantastic venture," he said. Mr Walsh said there has already been some interest shown in the property since it was listed, and that they "want it to go to really good people". "We're not going to sell it to the wrong hands," he said. "The future of Nimbo is really exciting ... we want that to continue to grow." Specialist agency HTL Property has been engaged to sell the lodge. Managing director Andrew Jolliffe said there are exciting opportunities for buyers to expand upon an existing prosperous business, with or without international travel restrictions. "There exists a growing component of the domestic tourism market in Australia that has made it very clear that short stay high-end experiential visitations are not only a preference; but are now a pre-requisite for their custom," he said. HTL Property is selling the lodge via an internal expression of interest campaign, concluding on February 24.

