community,

Nearly 100 people turned out in less than an hour on Sunday to fill sandbags after Albury State Emergency Service called for urgent help. A Facebook post from the SES unit asked for volunteers to help prepare for expected bad weather was shared 340 times. An update later that day indicated enough assistance had been provided. "We are overwhelmed by the help we received last night with our sandbagging mission," the unit posted on Monday morning. "Just under 100 people arrived at the unit within an hour of our request for help - what a community!" IN OTHER NEWS: Storms on Friday and Saturday nights inundated numerous homes and businesses, with residents in Rutherglen, Chiltern and Corowa particularly hit hard. A power outage on Friday night affected Albury's central business district. The Albury unit also received food and drink donations for the volunteers. "Most notably we received an incredible donation of 12 tonne of sand from Hutchinson Civil in Lavington, allowing us to pack dozens of crates of sandbags," the unit said. Albury SES thanked all the donors as well as the Rural Fire Service and Volunteer Rescue Association crews for their ongoing support. People needing sandbags can visit the unit at 1 Hoffman Crescent, Thurgoona, and check-in with the QR system. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/a2da10c4-bda5-4c8c-addc-a6be557581a2.jpg/r0_186_2016_1325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg