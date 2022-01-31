news, local-news,

In his 17 years at Rutherglen, Steve Milthorpe had never been woken by water. The Murray Street resident could only watch on Sunday morning as his driveway created a perfect channel for a "tsunami" which swept through his house and flattened his back fence. "I went to check the front door and it was like a tsunami of water. It pushed it open and completely washed out my house," Mr Milthorpe. "It was a river through my driveway, I couldn't fight the current so I held onto the gate. I thought I was going to go through my shed door." IN OTHER NEWS: Noel Halton sensed trouble at his Hunter Street home when his feet were underwater as he got out bed. "It was around about 1am when I woke up and we started really noticing it," he said. "We've had water go through the garage before, but never to this extreme." It's not the first time Mr Halton's house had been in the firing line, it survived a close call when the neighbours roof was lifted off by a tornado which went through Bundalong in 2013. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/51b798c3-045a-4f8c-94a5-456e5ac2b37f.jpg/r0_255_5568_3401_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg