Avoid mosquito bites urges Murrumbidgee Local Health District
Murrumbidgee Local Health District has urged people to protect themselves against mosquito-borne diseases, after Kunjin virus was found in horses in parts of Southern NSW.
Earlier this year Murrumbidgee Local Health District raised concerns the number of mosquitoes across the region would lead to the return of Ross River fever.
MLHD's Tracy Oakman said the detected Kunjin virus cases in horses meant the virus could be circulating in mosquitos with the potential to infect humans.
"It is important to be vigilant about protecting yourself from mosquito bites as mosquitoes can spread Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalitis viruses," she said.
Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalitis virus infection are two rare but serious infections of the brain which can cause symptoms such as severe headache, neck stiffness, and sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion and possible seizures (fits).
"There is no vaccine and no specific treatment for these viruses," Ms Oakman said.
"The best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes."
Simple actions to avoid mosquito bites include:
- When outside cover up as much as possible with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and covered footwear.
- Use an effective insect repellent on exposed skin. Re-apply repellent within a few hours, as protection wears off with perspiration. The best mosquito repellents contain Diethyl Toluamide (DEET), Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
- Use insecticide sprays, vapour dispensing units (indoors) and mosquito coils (outdoors) to clear rooms or repel mosquitoes from an area.
- Cover all windows, doors, vents and other entrances with insect screens.
- Remove any water-holding containers outside the house where mosquitoes could breed.
