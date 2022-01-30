news, health,

Murrumbidgee Local Health District has urged people to protect themselves against mosquito-borne diseases, after Kunjin virus was found in horses in parts of Southern NSW. Earlier this year Murrumbidgee Local Health District raised concerns the number of mosquitoes across the region would lead to the return of Ross River fever. MLHD's Tracy Oakman said the detected Kunjin virus cases in horses meant the virus could be circulating in mosquitos with the potential to infect humans. "It is important to be vigilant about protecting yourself from mosquito bites as mosquitoes can spread Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalitis viruses," she said. Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalitis virus infection are two rare but serious infections of the brain which can cause symptoms such as severe headache, neck stiffness, and sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion and possible seizures (fits). IN OTHER NEWS: "There is no vaccine and no specific treatment for these viruses," Ms Oakman said. "The best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/a38e48aa-4c3c-4603-96a1-b125d429a3b6.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg