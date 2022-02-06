news, local-news,

This season's high rainfall and wet weather has been only good news for farmers, according to a Border agronomist. More rain fell in January than in the entire year of 2006, making the first month of 2022 the wettest in 40 years, and February looks like it will continue to be wet. Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Bob Ronald said the positive impacts of the high rainfall over the past two years had already been felt within the Border's agricultural community. "The current rainfall we've been having is just exceptional, and there's been no break," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We've seen wet years recently, 2016 was the most recent one, where it was really really wet, but it didn't carry over like this. "We had a wet summer in 2010 as well, but it wasn't like this, this has just been like we're living in a place we're not used to. "With that rinse it's all good...It's all good news." Mr Ronald said the great rain left few things to be cautious of. "We've got really low night time temperatures too, so there's going to be people getting very tempted to sew fodder crops so they can go spray out some summer weeds and then put in an established pastoral crop," he said. "They've just got to be careful with that, because if they go too early that's when we see oats go to head before ANZAC day, so they've just got to go watch that stuff." Though Mr Ronald said the weather had been almost tropical at some times recently, he hadn't seen any fungal disease problems for farmers. "On the pastures its not really an issue, even in the summer crops I'm looking at, I'm not seeing any fungal issues either," he said. "Now that we're getting cool at night time that might happen. Some of the diseases we get it can be some of the lower temperatures that bring things on." Mr Ronald said farmers would be busy making the most of the wet soil.

