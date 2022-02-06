news, local-news,

A Thurgoona mother has welcomed the reopening of the suburb's Goodstart Early Learning Centre, after it was forced to close last month due to damage from flash flooding. Up to 90 families were impacted when the one in one hundred year storm on January 14 -15 flooded through the building, requiring the centre's floor to be replaced. Thurgoona's Pippa Maddocks said she was please to hear the service would be reopening this Wednesday, after initially struggling to find other care options for her four-year-old son Cian. "It's just going to be so much easier," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "He can go back and play with all his friends he knows and recreate those or relink with those friends that he's been missing. "Knowing that he is in that consistent routine and with the same friends and everything it just makes it so much better." Mrs Maddocks said she would still follow up with local politicians whether emergency protocols could be put in place to support families if a similar event were to happen again. Goodstart area manager Shannon Ritchie said the repair work at the centre had progressed much faster than was initially anticipated. "We know this has been a challenging time for our local community and we are looking forward to welcoming all our families back," she said. "During the closure period we worked to support our families with many of them taking up temporary education and care arrangements at nearby Goodstart centres. "We are grateful for the support and understanding of our families and the local community including the Albury City Council and the office of local MP Sussan Ley."

