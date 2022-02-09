coronavirus,

The Riverina's new COVID-19 case tally has approached 500 again just days after dropping to the lowest figures in weeks. A resident of Albury was one of the 20 people who died in NSW and reported in the state's update on Wednesday, NSW Health said. There has been a rise in new cases across the state, with 10,312 new detections in the 24 hours to 4pm Tuesday. IN OTHER NEWS: The Murrumbidgee Local Health District accounted for 494 of those, with the majority being diagnosed through rapid antigen tests [RAT]. Just 161 positive cases were detected through a PCR test at a MLHD clinic, according to NSW Health data, compared to 333 proved on the RATs.

