A case involving the tragic death of three people has concluded nearly eight years, two trials, and countless court appearances after a crash involving a petrol tanker. Heavy Mechanics was fined $210,000 in the County Court on Wednesday after a crash on the Wodonga-Yackandandah Road on August 7, 2014. Peta Cox died when her vehicle was struck by the decoupled tanker. The tanker then hit Lisa Turner and her four-year-old son Jack Wallace's vehicle, killing both. The BP trailer and truck had been serviced by Wodonga business Heavy Mechanics from September 2011, with the last service just days before the crash. It had traveled about 354,000 kilometres without key components being replaced. Jurors found the business failed to properly service the towing components, which fell apart and led to the tanker decoupling and traveling on the wrong side of the road. Judge George Georgiou noted the impact the occupational health and safety failures of the business had had on the victim's family members. The crash occurred about 8.45am. Damien Wallace had heard about a crash while he was at work and frantically tried to call his partner. IN OTHER NEWS: He didn't find out until 2pm that afternoon that he had lost his partner and son. The County Court on Wednesday heard members of the Turner and Wallace families had suffered post traumatic stress disorder, depression and other issues in the years since the incident. "He does not think he will ever be okay or the same person he was before the incident," the judge said of Damien Wallace. Judge Georgiou said the business had not had any other health and safety issues. "Three persons tragically lost their lives and many others have been impacted," he said. "With the exception of this incident, the company has had a good reputation." Judge Georgiou said general deterrence of other employers was a primary consideration. The court heard there could be an appeal over the matter, and Mr Wallace is taking civil action against the Wodonga company. More to come.

