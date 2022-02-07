sport, australian-rules-football,

Lavington Sports Ground will host its first taste of an elite competition since its redevelopment when two AFL teams arrive later this month. The border has been penciled in to witness Sydney Swans take on Greater Western Sydney on Friday, February 25 after the AFL unveiled their pre-season practice match schedule yesterday. "We're thrilled to be hosting the Swans and Giants and are really looking forward to the economic benefits that will results from their visit," Albury City mayor Kylie King said. Former Corowa local and Sydney Swans premiership coach John Longmire has been working to get his former side back to Albury after they last played here in 2017. ALSO IN SPORT: "We had a great experience in Albury in 2017 and it's terrific to be able to bring AFL footy back to my home region and engage with Border clubs and stakeholders," Longmire said. Border football fans will also have the opportunity to watch the clubs train. Tickets go on sale February 9.

