Riverina won't contest this season's NSW Country Cricket Championship decider. Last year's grand finalists won just one of its three games in the southern pool. After falling to ACT Southern Districts last Friday, Riverina collapsed for only 91 against Western, losing top three Chris Galvin, Theo Valeri and Haydn Pascoe to run outs. ALSO IN SPORT: The team defeated Greater Illawarra with Oscar Lyons hitting an unbeaten 53.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/bb06a5a7-c561-47f8-8e35-c7ec4a81aee1.jpg/r0_238_4674_2879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg