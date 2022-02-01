sport, local-sport,

Six Lavington players form the core of the Riverina team heading to the NSW Country Championship at Nowra this weekend. Chris Galvin, Nathan Brown, Jayden Beaumont, Ryan Brown, Dave Tassell and Michael Galvin are joined in the side by St Patrick's wicketkeeper Angus Kilby, while Panthers youngster Oscar Lyons is the travelling reserve. Riverina, who reached the final against Newcastle last season, are hoping to be granted an exemption for Ben Mitchell, the former Corowa star who's now living in Shellharbour. Coached by Trent Ball, they face pool favourites ACT Southern Districts on Friday before meeting Western on Saturday and finishing with a clash against Greater Illawarra on Sunday. "This will be my fourth year coaching and it's always a great trip," Ball said. "It's good quality cricket and making the final last year was awesome, especially as Riverina had only done it once before. "It shows, when we have our best players, how good the guys from this region are." ALSO IN SPORT: Lavington has the bye in CAW this weekend, freeing up their contingent for the three-day carnival on the South Coast. "It's the first time in a long time that we'll have six from one club but they're six pretty handy players," Ball said. "Most of those guys have played at that level before. "I reckon Chris Galvin's a bit of a smokey. "Sometimes you find those guys who are better at a higher level and there's just something about his game. I think he could have a big weekend." Theo Valeri, one of four Griffith-based players, will captain the Riverina, who also have NSW Country opening bowler Luke Docherty in their ranks. Ball is keen to see how 22-year-old Hamish Starr from Wagga, a NSW representative at U19 level, shapes up over the three games. "It's a team full of players who have a crack," he said. "Some blokes can talk the talk but we get to see if they can walk it once we go up against ACT and Illawarra." Newcastle await the pool winners in next Sunday's final at the Bradman Oval in Bowral. RIVERINA: Dean Bennett, Chris Galvin, Haydn Pascoe, Theo Valeri (c), Hamish Starr, Nathan Brown, Jayden Beaumont, Angus Kilby, Luke Docherty, Ryan Brown, Dave Tassell, Michael Galvin. Reserve: Oscar Lyons.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/7b51f946-be45-4784-9ea2-dbfcb6574d5b.jpg/r0_504_4871_3256_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg