sport, local-sport,

The reach of cricket on the Border has just increased with the launch of a new competition exclusively for girls and women now just a few days away. Cricket Albury-Wodonga will be running an open-age female division and an under-13 girls section, with the first matches taking place next week. Open-age games will be played on Monday evening, with the under-13s taking to the field on Wednesday. CAW head of female cricket Maddy Howard, who's overseeing the competition, says there is a real sense of anticipation building. "It's so exciting," Howard enthused. "I think it's long overdue and once it all gets off and running properly, once the competition starts, it'll be awesome to see. "The games will be 16 overs a side, with eight players on each team. "Everyone will get two overs to bowl each and hopefully everyone will be able to get a bat as well." The draw for both sections has four teams playing each other twice over six rounds before the finals take place on Monday March 21 and Wednesday March 23 respectively. With a strong contingent of female players already honing their skills in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's existing programs, it's hoped this new competition will see the sport become even more inclusive. "I think there's a huge demand for it," Howard said. "A lot of the girls I've been talking to have said they were really keen for a while so it's good to get them involved and hopefully, once more people find out about it, they'll be keen to join in and play as well. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's open to females of any age and ability. "We had a lot that haven't played before and they loved it so we're just looking for anyone that wants to give it a go and have some fun." Howard, who has experience of working in the Big Bash League as well as community cricket through a previous role with Cricket Victoria, helped to run a female masterclass at Kelly Park last week as a precursor to the launch. "It was all about getting female cricket up and running in the area and an introduction to the competition," she said. "We went through the basics of cricket and tried to have as much fun as possible. "The reaction has been really good. "The girls all seemed to enjoy it and said they would try to get their friends involved as well." The launch of the competitions has also been welcomed by Riverina female zone academy head coach Catherine Wood. "It's good to see women's cricket growing in the area," Wood said. "There have always been girls around here who played the sport and this competition is going to be great for girls cricket. "It gives girls, who might otherwise be a little bit afraid, an outlet to play cricket themselves and be fully involved with no pressure of having a boy bowling at them in the nets. "Playing in the male-dominated competitions isn't an easy thing to do so this will provide a valuable opportunity for all girls. "It's so good to be able to front up to a women's game and feel like you're the big fish for once." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how youcan continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/f83571f6-335c-4a8b-aeda-a4924d1a419d.jpg/r0_279_5490_3381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg