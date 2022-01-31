sport, australian-rules-football,

Michael Duncan is relishing the extra responsibility which is falling on his shoulders at the Albury Tigers. Duncan, who played his 100th senior game for the club last season, is looking beyond his own performances and striving to maintain the high standards in the next generation of Albury stars. "The big thing I've worked on is my leadership," Duncan said. "A few of the older fellas are starting to leave now so they've asked me and a couple of the other fellas that have been around here for a while to step up a little bit more - and I feel like we have. "It didn't come naturally at first but over the last few years, I've tried to work on it a bit more. "I reckon it's important to get around the younger players, make sure you're talking to them and asking them how they're feeling, whether that's at training or on game days. "It does feel good when you know you're helping other blokes, not just worrying about your own game." Co-coach Luke Daly echoed Duncan's sentiments. "We're really happy with the leadership we've got in some of our players," he said. "They set high standards among the group, they train hard and have good values. "It's pleasing to see because it helps to bring the younger players along." Becoming a father has also given Duncan a greater sense of perspective. "It changes your life," he smiled. "You just don't think about footy at all when you're at home with the young fella. "It gives you a bit of a break. "You come home and forget about your day at work because your hands are full or you're chasing him around, having fun. "If you have a bad game of footy, as soon as you get home, you're with your family and you just don't think about it. It's been super for me." ALSO IN SPORT: Duncan played 11 of Albury's 13 games last season as the Tigers went through the truncated Ovens and Murray season unbeaten, finishing as minor premiers after finals were scrapped. "I loved playing in that side," Duncan said. "It was awesome, a really good team feel and everyone got around each other. "Everyone was best mates, really. "We want to replicate last year and go one step extra. "We've got largely the same group but there's a different feel with a lot of younger fellas stepping up. "It's exciting to see where they go. "It's going to be really good for the competition (with other clubs having recruited well) and it will be good to get more spectators to games. "Now that everyone else has picked up, there's more of an invitation for crowds to come and watch a good game of footy."

