sport, australian-rules-football,

Murray Bushrangers' coach Mark Brown has praised the girls side for the standard of football they're displaying this season. It was a thrilling end to a high-intensity game at Bendigo's Epsom Huntly Reserve on Saturday, with a goal in the last minute of the final term seeing Geelong just over the line by four-points. The Bushrangers were in control for majority of the match after a four-goal second quarter, but the Falcons found a late surge to boot two costly majors in the dying minutes. While Brown emphasized that the focus was on development, he admitted it was unfortunate that the girls were unable to be rewarded for their efforts on the day. "We just made some critical errors in the last three minutes that we'll learn from and we will get much better from that," Brown said. "We always advocate that it's not about winning and losing, but having said that, I was really disappointed for the girls because they controlled the game. "The game was brilliant and the girls performed really well. "The standard of our games this year has increased dramatically." Zarlie Goldsworthy once again had a strong performance after her first round domination, this time scoring two goals off the back of 27 disposals. Queanbeyan's Mindy Quade moved to the forward line after predominantly playing defence last season and rose to the challenge. She finished the game with four goals. "She (Quade) has got all the tools," Brown said. "We kept telling her that it's just a matter of time and it all clicked for her on Saturday, she was exceptionally good." Lavington young gun Kaylea Kobzan was also praised for her efforts in the Bushrangers' backline with five disposals. ALSO IN SPORT: "She's the ultimate defender," Brown said. "She does her job and she rarely makes a mistake." Thurgoona youngster Bella Browne put forward another solid performance, while Belconnen's Zara Hamilton was also impressive on the wing with 27 touches. Shepparton United's Cassidy Mailer was also a goal scorer for the match. "It was a good game of footy, we were just on the wrong end of it unfortunately," Brown said. The Bushrangers were coming off the back of an impressive victory after downing Bendigo by 37-points at Yarrawonga, where 10 players took to the field for the first time. After showing early signs of what they're capable of this NAB League girls season, Brown believes there's still plenty of competitive performances to come. The Bushrangers will now prepare to take on Greater Western Victoria Rebels at Craigieburn's Highgate Recreation Reserve next Sunday. The Rebels are coming off the back off a 40-point loss to the Pioneers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/981a8604-a7a5-44e3-b4ca-6c11cc349e55.jpg/r0_67_2432_1441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg