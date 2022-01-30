sport, australian-rules-football,

Josh Holding is the latest new face at Beechworth. Holding was part of the club's last premiership-winning side as a 17-year-old in 2010 and has since played football right around the country. He impressed during a spell with Boulder City in Western Australia's Goldfields league and has also tackled the Adelaide Footy League with Plympton. Last season, Holding played 14 games for CDHBU in the Hume league and was runner-up in the Power's best and fairest count. ALSO IN SPORT "Josh will add experience and grunt to our midfield and showcase his willingness to compete," a Beechworth statement said. Beechworth finished second-bottom in the Tallangatta league last season, winning only one game, but they've recruited well over summer. Co-coaches Brayden Carey and Tom Cartledge have brought in Brent Ryan, Mitch Anderson and Lachlan Armstrong.

