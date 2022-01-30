sport, local-sport,

Jack Craig is set to light up Wodonga's premiership push after rejoining the club from Melbourne. The 27-year-old has made himself unavailable for selection in Victorian Premier Cricket and will be with the Bulldogs for the rest of the season. Craig admitted it was a big call to make but a necessary one for his own wellbeing. "I've decided to come back and play the rest of the year," Craig confirmed. "It wasn't really working out for me there and I wasn't going to play cricket at all because I was struggling a little bit. "It's a pretty high-pressure environment, Premier Cricket. "If you're doing well, it's the best place ever but when you're not, there's constant pressure on you. "I was feeling self-doubt and was down a bit, lost my love for the game and it wasn't doing me any good. "But Melbourne have been really good about it, really supportive and they said 'take as much time as you need and whatever you need, we're here for you.' "When I told the coach, captain and vice-captain after my last game, it was quite emotional for all of us because they could see how much it was affecting me. "I had all these thoughts going through my head that 'I'm not good enough.' "I was trying not to get out when I was batting and, as any cricketer knows, if you're going out there with that minsdet, you're never going to do well. "They're such a great club, filled with some really good people but I think the best thing for me was to come home, back to my roots and play with my mates." It was like Craig had never been away as his unbeaten 52 from 49 balls helped Wodonga win away to Tallangatta on Saturday. Wodonga posted 6/193, with BJ Garvey scoring 44, but the Bushies scrapped all the way. Shoaib Shaikh's run-a-ball 60 kept them in the hunt but the Dogs, for whom Craig picked up 1-34, kept their hosts to 8/187. "It was unreal," Craig said. "It's just so good to be back. I love those boys. "Wodonga have been really good, they didn't pressure me at all to come back. ALSO IN SPORT: "It was all my decision and I'm glad I did because the feeling around the group on Saturday was just sensational. "I got a boost from coming back and I think the club did as well. "Hopefully we can continue that feeling. "You can see the passion in these guys' eyes. "They give it their all and to play a part in that against a really good Tallangatta side, who came at us really hard, was so good. "The fielding won us the game. "It was the best I've ever seen from a Wodonga team." It's now five wins in a row for the Dogs, who sit third, just a game behind leaders North Albury.

