Ebony Hoskin has been invited to train with the NSW Breakers. The highly-rated Albury bowler has been in regular contact with Breakers coach Gavan Twining and will spend two weeks with the state team from Monday. "It's a goal of mine to try to get a contract at the end of the year so I've taken the opportunity with both hands," Hoskin said. "I'm really excited for the next couple of weeks. "I'll train for a couple of days as well as playing some practice matches with them. "Being able to gain some more knowledge and experience from the other players will be really key for my future. "I was over the moon when he asked me and obviously said 'yes' straight away. ALSO IN SPORT "This season has opened a lot of doors for me, a lot more than I expected. "It's rewarding knowing that I am getting seen and the hard work that I'm putting in is noticed. "It is going to be hard from here because I'm not fully there yet but at least knowing my foot is in the door, I've got every chance to open it fully. "I'm very excited to see what's beyond this season." Hoskin gave state selectors another reminder of her class yesterday when she took five wickets for Campbelltown-Camden in NSW Women's Premier Cricket. The 18-year-old opened the bowling against Universities at the Raby Sports Complex and returned figures of 5-25 from 10 overs as the Ghosts won by 28 runs. Hoskin has played eight games of men's provincial cricket this season, taking eight wickets for Albury's second-grade side at 17.6.

