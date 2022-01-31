sport, local-sport,

Leading border tennis coach Phil Shanahan believes the success of Ash Barty could inspire the next generation of girls to pursue the sport. Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open in 44 years when she defeated Danielle Collins in the final on Saturday. While Shanahan said over 50 per cent of young tennis players on the border are female, he expects more to be inspired. "Having Ash at the top could get more and more girls wanting to play," he said. We could also see girls modify their game. ALSO IN SPORT: "In the last 15 to 20 years, most of our coaches have been teaching girls top spin on both sides," Shanahan said. "Ash's slice backhand can slow the pace of the game. "I think we'll see a lot more girls with slice backhands around the world starting to develop because of Ash Barty. "I'm glad we have her in our sport."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/a4790baf-323c-492d-a77f-5c7ab509c3a1.jpg/r0_177_5502_3286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg