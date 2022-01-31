sport, local-sport,

Boomers have lost two of their most experienced players. Forward Pieter Noordewier and goalkeeper Matthew Mildren have both retired after significant contributions at both ends of the field. "I wouldn't say they're retirement age but they've just moved on to other things in their lives," Boomers coach Andrew Grove said. "Soccer's not as important any more and they didn't have enough time to commit. "They were top senior players for us so it's hurt our numbers in the squad. ALSO IN SPORT: "I've rated Matt as the best keeper in the association for the last five years. He's saved us a lot of goals." Boomers have already moved to cover Mildren's departure by bringing in ex-Murray United keeper Seb Turner, who spent time with Boomers as a junior. However, there are other holes for Grove to fill as the COVID fallout continues. Jack Drummond, Jacob Miles and Stefan Bukvic have moved away, while Kye McMillan has decided not to play this year. "We had 26 players last year and we've already lost 12 so it's almost half the squad," Grove said. "It's very tough. "We were full the last couple of years, we actually had to turn people away because we didn't have room but now we're screaming out for players. "I thought maybe after the first year (of COVID in 2020) it might happen but most players came back. "It was strange this year because our reserves finished on top and the seniors were third. "We had a really good team so I expected them to come back and push again."

