Lavington were stunned by Commercial in division one Border Club Challenge bowls on the weekend. Commercial won two rinks to Lavington's one. In other section one and two clashes, Holbrook defeated Lavington, while Culcairn was too good for North Albury. ALSO IN SPORT: Henty and North Albury drew due to a washout. The division one ladder currently reads: Henty, Lavington, Culcairn, Commercial and North Albury. In division two, Howlong leads the way followed by Lavington, Holbrook and North Albury. In division three, Commercial defeated Culcairn, while North Albury and Oaklands drew. Walla forfeited to Henty. Rain claimed another game in division four with Henty and North Albury unable to play, while North Albury Green defeated Commercial. Rand was too good for Lavington on the day. In division five, Walla Walla forfeited to Lavington.

