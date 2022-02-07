sport, local-sport,

While last year's Hume League season ended with uncertainty, there was no doubt in Jemima Norbury's mind that she would be returning to Lockhart. Norbury will enter her second term at the helm of the Demons' A-grade side after leading them to a third place finish in her debut. "As the season was cancelled it was already a done deal for me to come back," she said. "I feel like there's a bit of unfinished business." Lockhart will likely lose youngster Ruby Bouffler as she relocates for university, while best and fairest winner Holly Murphy is still uncertain due to work commitments. Norbury is confident they will retain the rest of the side. After making her A-grade debut with the club at just 15-years-old, Isabel Hogg is exciting Norbury with what she has to offer on court. Now 16, Hogg has been training with the Southern Sports Academy during the off-season. "Last year was her first season in A-grade and from week to week she just grew in confidence," Norbury said. "She has all the ability in the world and if that confidence continues to grow she'll be unstoppable. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's always a bit of a risk bringing young girls into the side because you don't know how overwhelming it's going to be for them, but I think she really took it in her stride." Last year was Norbury's first taste of Hume League netball after being lured across from Riverina League club Collingullie Glenfield Park. The playing-coach said it was refreshing to experience a new competition. "For me the main thing was coming up against different players," she said. "Growing up around the RFL and Farrah and playing in Wagga, I'd play against the same people week in and week out. "Going out to the Hume League was really nice just to have a different type of competition. "I enjoyed turning up and not knowing what to expect." Lockhart are set for a round one encounter against Howlong when the Hume League returns on April 2. They then face minor premiers Osborne for round two.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/c46ee8ef-e256-4c16-95f1-6dafe527e0c4.jpg/r0_200_4735_2875_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg