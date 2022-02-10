coronavirus,

New COVID-19 case numbers are holding steady in the Riverina. More than 400 new detections of the virus were made in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday, NSW Health data shows. Rapid antigen testing continues to outstrip PCR swabs, with 310 positive cases confirmed through the faster RATs compared to 131 from clinics. IN OTHER NEWS: The region's daily count dropped slightly on the day before, when 494 cases were detected. Fifteen more men and nine women across NSW died from COVID, it was revealed on Thursday morning. They ranged from their 40s to more than a century; one in their 40s, one in their 60s, five in their 70s, nine in their 80s, seven in their 90s and one aged more than 100.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/9a2eab5b-c48e-4ba5-9463-92c7d718e886.jpg/r13_300_5748_3540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg