A number of Border businesses and organisations have boosted the Albury Men's Shed security and morale, after their centre has been burgled three times in four years. Early last month, thieves broke into the building at Jelbart Park in Lavington, stealing a television, defibrillator, first aid supplies and beer from a fridge. But, since then the Men's Shed has been overwhelmed with donations from the community, including an eight camera security system, new lighting and power sockets, a new computer, steel to make into steel security grills, Bunnings vouchers and red gum timbre slabs. Men's Shed president Les Parlane said the donations had made a huge difference to the group's members. "It's a huge amount because we have limited funds," he said. "We try to keep funds available to keep the shed going for three years and it's all self funded by the members plus any donations we get and help. "So it's very important for us and it also means now our building is secure and there's camera and alarms and that just makes it a lot easier for us." IN OTHER NEWS: Albury business Next Generation Energy partnered up with AWM electrical wholesaler to provide and install the Men's Shed with their security system. NGN's director Daniel Ladgrove said the company wanted to support the group after reading about the robberies in The Border Mail. "We went into this year saying we wanted to boost our community work, we wanted to do one thing per month," he said. "We saw the story in The Border Mail and thought that's something we can help out with straight away. "With AWM who is a wholesaler that we use, we contacted them to see if they could help; they paid for half the security system and we paid for the other half and then we supplied three or four guys to install it all over a couple of days." Mr Ladgrove said installing the eight camera security system and and putting in some extra lights and power points in the Men's Shed cost about $5000 in total. "If it gets broken in for a fourth time they'll at least be able to see what's going on," he said. "It's a good thing that they're doing there for all those men that are retired...I was talking to a few there and they were ex-builders and foremen and things like that. "Once you get out of a job you can get pretty bored at home and pretty depressed, so they're all round there still having a good time, still tinkering around on the tools and that sort of stuff so it's a good initiative they've got." Mr Parlane thanked the Albury North Rotary Club for donating the steel and the computer, the Norris Park IGA for donating morning teas and Bunnings Albury.

