Legislation changes to enhance victims' rights long-pursued by Wangaratta MP Tania Maxwell are a step closer to being ratified. Two of three amendments to the Justice Legislation Amendment Bill brought by Derryn Hinch's Justice Party were passed late on Tuesday in the Legislative Council. The changes, first recommended by the Victorian Law Reform Commission six years ago, require the Office of Public Prosecutions to notify crime victims of their right to a victim impact statement and to compensation. Ms Maxwell was disappointed a third recommendation, which would have enabled victims to seek a review of some OPP decisions such as plea-bargaining to a lesser charge, was defeated on a tied vote of 18-18. "As an example ... a person charged with murder for the death of his partner in an active family violence (situation) is downgraded to a driving offence," she said. "The family is of the understanding the charge may be downgraded through plea bargaining to a charge of manslaughter but are completely blindsided by the plea bargain that is negotiated. "Victims who are dissatisfied with decision-making have no recourse to seek a review of a decision of the DPP." Ms Maxwell later said on social media she was "astounded" her recommendation was not supported and would seek further conversations with the government. IN OTHER NEWS: "I know how traumatic it is ... to go through that process, of thinking that that offender is going to be charged with something, ultimately to find out it has been plea-bargained down," she said. The bill will return to the Legislative Assembly.

