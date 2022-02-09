news, local-news,

Wodonga residents will be given a symbolic $100 to spend in a new budget feedback tool. Council is trying something new, using the online mechanism and starting consultation early. Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton hoped the longer period for feedback would enhance participation. "We do a pretty good job of getting it right in the normal budget process (and) we might get minimal submissions to say, 'You missed this'" he said. "(But) in the spirit of ensuring we keep doing better ... we've had the idea to come out to the public nice and early and say, 'We're going to give you $100 to spend'. "In terms of the data and what we expect to see out of this, until we do it, we won't know. "It's the first time Wodonga Council has done this - I encourage everyone to get involved." Traditionally, council puts out a draft budget for 28 days and uses feedback gathered to make changes for adoption in the final budget. While council did gather online feedback about the 2020-2021 draft budget, only three formal submissions were received. Cr Poulton raised that COVID-19 impacted consultation last year. "We've had disruption, a lots changed, and obviously we've now got the opportunity (to have more forums)," he said. Public amenity could be a key theme this year given noise about the planned closure of the Cafe Grove public toilets, a decision which was then reversed by the building's new owner. Cr Poulton said council was always open to feedback. "That's a perfect example (of budget considerations) ... of, 'Is it worth keeping that one open? What are costs to do that? Are we better off to put a better one or a new one in somewhere else?'" he said. "They're all assessments that we have got to constantly make. "If the community didn't speak up or give feedback, we'd still be looking at our amenities plan for the city anyway, but if people think there's a problem there ... speak up." Cr Libby Hall has been encouraged by the engagement at recent drop-in sessions for the Belvior and Willow park masterplans. "They (participants) really love the fact that the council is coming out beforehand, before the plan comes up for a draft," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "With the budget, if we go out beforehand and assess what the feedback was, I think the community will come along with us in the journey to get that budget that they are looking for and accept. "We do take feedback seriously." Face-to-face consultations will be happening at Mann Central, Killara and the Albury-Wodonga Farmers Market. Visit makewodongayours.com.au.

