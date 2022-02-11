news, local-news, Goterra, Albury Waste Management Centre, Maggots, Albury Council, Halve Waste, Modular Infrastructure for Biological Services

Maggots play a key role in diverting food waste from landfill through a new Albury project described as the first of its kind. Albury mayor Kylie King on Friday launched a Modular Infrastructure for Biological Services at Albury Waste Management Centre. Canberra-based company Goterra has created a modular solution that uses robots to collaborate with insects, using black soldier fly larvae to consume food waste. "Which is a fancy way of saying maggots are eating food in the big box behind me," Goterra founder and chief executive Olympia Yarger told the launch. The system is a partnership between Goterra, Veolia, Albury Council and Woolworths that aims to eliminate the food waste that goes into landfill by 2025. It can process up to five tonnes of food waste from industries like restaurants and supermarkets a day and reduce greenhouse gas emission by 97 per cent. IN OTHER NEWS: Cr King said she was proud Albury was the first council in Australia to host a MIBS system. "Albury has consistently embraced new technology, infrastructure and improved skills and knowledge because we do need to keep reducing our waste whilst recycling more," she said. "This could be a real game changer in how we enable food waste from places like supermarkets and hospitality venues to be turned from what many might consider a problem to a real resource." Albury resource recovery team leader Andrea Baldwin said the Albury site had the required infrastructure. "We're lucky here, we've got people, operators, we've got machinery, we've got a weighbridge set up, so a lot of that back end infrastructure which supports something like this is in place; power, water, all those services need to be in place," she said. Ms Yarger said Goterra had deliberately looked beyond metropolitan locations. "We wanted to prove that you can create meaningful infrastructure and serve a regional community well and create opportunities for new product and jobs in these communities," she said. Cr King congratulated everyone involved in the project, which received a Circulate Industrial Ecology grant from NSW Environment Protection Authority. The mayor mentioned the region's Halve Waste campaign and how that target had seemed ambitious. "Look what our community's achieved over that time and it's just remarkable," she said. "And to see the next step in that process is truly special." Ms Yarger said the system was not only unique for Australia, but "this is truly a first-in-the-world thing". "The new MIBS in Albury is going to revolutionise the way Albury-Wodonga handles its food waste," she said. "It's a massive day for a girl who decided putting maggots in a box was an idea." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

