Police are investigating a fight involving up to 10 people at a North East venue. Emergency services were called to the Alpine Hotel in Bright on Saturday night. A fight between a group of local residents and visitors broke out about 10pm. Leading Senior Constable Scott Baldock said police are making enquiries into the incident, which was caught on security cameras at the Anderson Street venue. "The incident involved between eight and 10 people," he said. "We would be keen to speak to anyone with information about what occurred. "A person said they had footage on his phone but he left." IN OTHER NEWS: No arrests have been made, with police waiting to view footage of the incident. Nobody was seriously hurt in the altercation. "The injuries were all minor," he said. "Some people suffered cuts and bruises. "Enquiries are continuing." The incident coincided with the Spartan fitness weekend, which brings a large number of people to town. The fight was not linked to participants in the event. Leading Senior Constable Baldock said violent incidents were usually rare in Bright. Alcohol appeared to have been a factor in the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident, and anyone with information about what occurred, can call Bright police on (03) 5755 1444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

