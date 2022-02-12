news, local-news,

North Albury is quick catching up to East and Central Albury in terms of property prices and popularity, one Border agent said. The auction of two Smith Street, North Albury, homes attracted healthy crowds on Saturday, with both houses selling under the hammer. 334 Smith Street, offered by Chapman Gould and May, sold at auction for $750,000 after just three bids. Auctioneer Grahame Gould said the four-bedroom red-brick house was a beautiful home on a lovely property. It last sold for $422,000 in 2015, making Saturday's auction result a 77.7 per cent increase in value in seven years. While down the road, 396 Smith Street, offered by Stean Nicholls, sold at auction for $629,000 after 15 bids from two interested parties. The property last sold in June 2011 for $288,000 - meaning the property increased in value by 118 per cent in 11 years. Auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins said North Albury was a prime location that was "quite quickly catching up to Central and East Albury prices". IN OTHER NEWS: In East Albury, a two-bedroom brick home sold for $465,000 after a heated auction which attracted 16 bids. Stean Nicholls auctioneer Nicholas Clark said 22 Ibis Close was currently tenanted with a rental income of $330 a week. Still in East Albury, a three-bedroom townhouse sold at auction for $519,000. 2/430 Buckingham Street, also offered by Stean Nicholls, last sold in June 2005 for just $285,000. While a red-brick home at 502 Schubach Street, East Albury, was passed in at auction after a highest bid of $760,000. It last sold in April 2010 for $270,000. In Wodonga, a three-bedroom weather-board home sold under the hammer for $380,000. Auctioneer William Bonnici of First National Real Estate Bonnici and Associates said the home likely set a new street record for an unrenovated home. The property last sold in 2013 for $203,000 - with Saturday's auction result representing a 87 per cent increase in nine years. A high end five-bedroom property with direct access to Wodonga Gold Course was passed in at auction after attracting a highest bid of $1.175 million. Mr Bonnici said after the auction a conditional offer of $1.315 million was made. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sophie.boyd/ac1164ce-1dca-4ddc-8b46-8bb3d4370c2d.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg