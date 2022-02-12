news, local-news,

A Border fire captain is hoping his crew can meet with other teams across the emergency services more often to share ideas and build relationships. Emergency Services volunteers and workers attended a thank you barbecue at Albury's Noreuil Park this week to thank each other on a job well done in providing assistance to community members in last month's devastating storm events. NSW RFS Lavington captain Bruce Barnes said the event was a great idea. "It was good," he said. "We should do more." Mr Barnes said COVID-19 had prevented his crew and other emergency services from gathering over the last two years. "But it's good to catch up with the other services," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's good to talk to them, they've always got good ideas and we've got new ideas. "People join because they want to help, they want to do things for their community and when you get a quiet year it's hard to keep them engaged. "So to go out and have a sausage with them down by the river and have a yarn with those blokes was good." Mr Barnes said the fire fighters would often see other emergency service personnel when they were too busy to chat at a job. "When your at an accident you don't get the chance to say 'when did you get your new truck mate?'" he said. About 60 people attended the barbecue, including Albury mayor Kylie King and Member for Albury Justin Clancy.

