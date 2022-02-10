news, court-and-crime,

Dealing with the aftermath of a major crime in the first week of school has been "absolutely devastating" for a Border college community. Wodonga Catholic College principal Lorraine Willis on Thursday spoke of the significant impact caused by the theft of about $45,000 worth of computer equipment. The school was targeted overnight last week, with police investigations continuing. "It was a year that we really hoped would be positive and engaging and exciting for our students to come back and our staff to come back, and there was a great sense of that," Mrs Willis said. "To think that people could come in and violate our community in that way is really, really upsetting. "We all feel like we're part of this place so it's been quite distressing." IN OTHER NEWS: The principal asked whoever was responsible for the crime to consider the effect it had on others. "It's not fair, it's not the school that's being impacted, it's the students," she said. "They are our young people and they deserve the opportunity to be able have access to these resources and to the best learning opportunities that they can, they deserve it."

