Man charged, remanded in custody over Wodonga solar farm theft

A 34 year-old man has been remanded in custody until March 1 over the theft of tools and equipment from a Wodonga solar farm business. Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell, of Wodonga's crime investigation unit, said the West Wodonga man was arrested on Sunday night and later charged with handling stolen goods, theft, burglary and drug-related offences. At least $130,000 worth of tools, copper wire and a vehicle were taken from the Old Barnawartha Road business, operated by Watters Electrical, late last month. Some items were recovered and returned. "Police have also located other tools and property connected to various burglaries in the region," the detective said on Wednesday. "Investigations continue and we expect to make further arrests in days to come."

