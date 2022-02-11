Police appeal for help to find Ella, 14, last seen in Wodonga

news, local-news,

A teenager last seen on Thomas Mitchell Drive, Wodonga, a week ago is yet to be located. Victoria Police confirmed on Friday morning public assistance was still sought to find Ella, 14, with concerns for her welfare owing to her age. "Ella is Caucasian, of medium build with shoulder length brown hair, freckles, blue eyes and a birthmark above right eyebrow," police said. "She was last seen wearing a blue coat and blue shorts. "Ella is known to frequent Wodonga, Rutherglen, Wangaratta and has previously travelled to South Australia." Police have released an image of Ella and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Wodonga Police Station on (02) 6049 2600. IN OTHER NEWS:

