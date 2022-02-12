community, Nashos Memorial Day, Albury-Wodonga, National Servicemen

A generation of young men called up by their country will be remembered at an Albury ceremony on Sunday, February 13. Murray Border Nashos will observe National Servicemen's Day at the memorial garden on the corner of Young and Dean streets, starting at 10am. The occasion honours those who lost their lives during or as a result of their service as well as Nashos who have since died. Wreaths are laid, widow badges presented and names attached to the memorial. Murray Border Nashos said between 1951 and 1972, about 287,000 men took part in compulsory national service, both in war and peace. "To think that all young men entered the service ready to excel would be a flight of fancy, but mostly it all worked out well," a spokesman said. "Most completed their obligations well and honourably and considered that the time spent in the military improved their attitudes for life and the community." Members of the public are invited to join Sunday's service, which will observe COVID regulations.

