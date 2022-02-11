news, court-and-crime, Albury police, Murray River Police District, Alleged threats, Albury Police Station, Albury Local Court

An Albury man will face court on Friday after allegedly threatening police this week. NSW Police said Crime Prevention Team officers visited a Hovell Street unit about 12.15pm on Tuesday and spoke to the male occupant, 43. "The man became aggressive towards officers and allegedly verbally threatened them as they were leaving," police said in a statement. "Shortly after, the man called Albury Police Station and again allegedly threatened staff." After inquiries, officers arrested the man at the unit about 1.30pm Thursday, assisted by the South East Region Enforcement Squad and the Southern Region Domestic Violence High Risk Offenders Team. "He was taken to Albury Police Station where he was charged with use carriage service to menace/harass/offend, two counts of intimidate police officer in execution of duty, and breach of bail," police said. The Albury man was refused bail to appear in Albury Local Court on Friday, February 11.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/19582375-a139-48d4-947c-27c61f491aee.jpg/r0_87_960_629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg