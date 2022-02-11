news, court-and-crime,

A woman found with prohibited drugs and a notebook and phone outlining drug deals has been refused bail. Sarah Lorraine Walters made a brief appearance before Albury Local Court this week on a series of charges. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin determined that Walters must remain in custody until her sentencing on March 28. IN OTHER NEWS: In the meantime, a sentence assessment report to consider possible alternatives to full-time custody will be prepared. Walters, 28, of Pioneer Place, Thurgoona, pleaded guilty to supply a prohibited drug greater than a small but less than an indictable quantity, deal with the proceeds of crime and two charges of possessing a prohibited drug. She pleaded guilty also to an unrelated third charge of possessing a prohibited drug. MORE COURT STORIES Ms McLaughlin was told how police were on patrol in Albury when they saw a blue Audi parked just off the road in a common driveway of an address in Dight Street on October 16 about 4pm. As they approached the car, they saw a man in the driver's seat and a passenger they later identified as Walters. She was getting out of the car. But as they drove closer she saw them, was clearly startled and got back into the front passenger seat, closing the door. The driver took off down the driveway, before turning right on to Dight Street. After pulling over the car, police noticed Walters was "very nervous" and constantly fidgeting inside a black handbag. There were also "multiple" clear containers "in full view" in the front footwell. Walters was carrying small quantities of GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyrate, and buprenorphine in her bag. Shs also had $940 in cash, which police suspected to be the proceeds of her drug-dealing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

