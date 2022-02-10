Passengers helped from train at Wodonga after person struck on tracks

news, local-news,

A person was struck and killed by a V/Line train south of Wodonga on Wednesday night. Victoria Police said emergency services were called at 9.50pm to the railway crossing at Hume Freeway and McKoy Street. The death is not being treated as suspicious and police will prepare a report for the coroner. "The 18:02 Southern Cross - Albury service has terminated at Chiltern today due to a person struck by a train," V/Line posted on social media on Wednesday night. Police and State Emergency Service volunteers could be seen helping passengers leave the train on the tracks. Police said the passengers and staff were extricated safely and conveyed to the nearby train station. The freeway was reduced to one lane during the incident. V/Line has announced the 6.35am Albury to Melbourne V/Line service on Thursday will not run. IN OTHER NEWS:

