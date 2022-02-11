Matthew Kershaw wanted by police over sexual assault offences

news, court-and-crime,

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Matthew Kershaw. The 29-year-old has an arrest warrant for sexual assault offences. Kershaw is known to frequent the Wodonga, Everton, Benalla and Glenrowan areas. IN OTHER NEWS: "Investigators have released an image of Kershaw in the hope that someone may have information on his current whereabouts," a Victoria Police spokesman said. Anyone with information on his wherabouts can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

