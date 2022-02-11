Matthew Kershaw wanted by police over sexual assault offences
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Matthew Kershaw.
The 29-year-old has an arrest warrant for sexual assault offences.
Kershaw is known to frequent the Wodonga, Everton, Benalla and Glenrowan areas.
"Investigators have released an image of Kershaw in the hope that someone may have information on his current whereabouts," a Victoria Police spokesman said.
Anyone with information on his wherabouts can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
