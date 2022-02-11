coronavirus,

The Murrumbidgee Local Health district has recorded another more than 300 cases of COVID-19. Just 65 of the 350 fresh COVID patients detected in the 24 hours to 4pm Thursday were diagnosed through rapid testing, NSW Health confirmed in the Friday morning update. No deaths were reported in the local health district in the same time period, with 14 people succumbing to the virus across NSW and 8950 new COVID detections confirmed. IN OTHER NEWS: Just over half of the population that is eligible for a third dose of the vaccine have received on, with 50.9 per cent of the state accessing the booster jab, NSW Health said. More than 78 per cent of children aged between 12 and 15 are double-dosed, and 44.6 of children between five and 11 years old have received a first dose.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/3eb73499-6b19-4d2f-a5fc-94268228f7ac.jpg/r2251_0_8784_3691_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg