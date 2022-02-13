Utility gutted by flames outside home in West Wodonga

news, court-and-crime,

A utility has been badly damaged by fire in Wodonga. Two Fire Rescue Victoria crews were called to Drummond Court about 5.15am on Sunday. A spokeswoman said the white Mitsubishi Triton ute was alight when they arrived. IN OTHER NEWS: "Firefighters brought the incident under control within two minutes," the spokeswoman said. "The incident was handed over to Victoria Police." It was unclear if the fire is being treated as suspicious or not. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

