Indi Greens candidate Ben Gilbert hopes voters' growing awareness of climate change and desire for transparency will boost his party's success in the upcoming election. The Greens attracted 4.21 per cent of votes in the 2019 election with candidate Helen Robinson. Mr Gilbert, a Yackandandah resident and sculptor, has been a member of the party since he was a university student and agreed to stand in the 2022 election. "The local issues are what people are drawn to and in our area, housing and climate change are big ones," he said. "The biggest issue I think of this election will be accountability in politics. "Integrity is key to a democracy." Mr Gilbert believed there has been a "migration towards understanding what motivates us". "That'll come with time, but having such a strong Green-leaning independent ... that's taken votes away from the local Greens," he said. "But I'm all for everything Helen (Haines) stands for. "There is a shift in all parties towards what have been long-held Green positions. "There is an awakening ... votes have always been bumped on the back of natural disasters, because people realise it is real and tangible. "The problem is that Greens policies are about thinking ahead and as a species, we're very good at reacting." Mr Gilbert, whose 'Sawmill House' in Yackandandah gained national attention following its construction, wants to see better new homes built. "The Greens want to build one million new homes in Australia that are quality homes," he said. "A lot of the homes being built today aren't up to scratch. "There's a whole suite of reasons for that. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'm a maker, and I've seen over 40 years it (the building sector) going from still being remnants of an art form to it being like a sport. "The quality of buildings in comparable economies overseas is so much better." Other Greens policies include extending Medicare to cover dental and mental health care.

