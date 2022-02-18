news, court-and-crime,

An Albury man knocked back on asking his brother to give him a lift reacted by stealing his father's ute from his Howlong home, a court has heard. In taking the car and returning to Albury, Benjamin Anthony Dinan committed a second offence of driving while disqualified. Dinan has been in custody since September 26 and will remain there for several more months on receiving a 16-month jail sentence in Albury Local Court. IN OTHER NEWS: That was on charges of break and enter house and steal and the driving matter. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin imposed a non-parole period of 10 months. That will make the 33-year-old eligible for release on July 25. Dinan, of Thurgoona Street, pleaded guilty to all charges, including one of hindering police for which he was convicted and fined $520. MORE COURT STORIES Defence lawyer Piers Blomfield said Dinan was on parole "for similar offences" at the time he went into custody. "He is a man who has a very troubled history," Mr Blomfield said, via a telephone link to court, specifically with regards to mental health. "He really needs to get his schizophrenia under control." The court was told how Dinan's father left his white Ford Ranger in the garage of his home on September 25 and headed to his local hotel. He was there, with his other son, to watch coverage of the AFL grand final. The son received a call during the night from Dinan, who asked for a lift home. But the brother said no as he had been drinking. At some point, police said, Dinan entered his father's home and grabbed the vehicle's keys off a kitchen bench. His father discovered the theft the next day about 12.30am and immediately contacted police, telling them the likely culprit. Police went to Dinan's home about 7.30am and spoke to him through the closed front door. He repeatedly refused requests to let them in, telling them from a window that he was mentally ill.

