A flying fox, a petting zoo and an acrobatic see-saw water jump are among the ideas that have been suggested for a new playground in Wodonga. Wodonga Council are calling upon the city's children to use their wildest imaginations to help design a playspace for children aged 6 to 14 as part of a million dollar extension of the Belvoir Park playground at Sumsion gardens. Saint Augustine's Year 6 student Boston Gwosdz, 11, has already put his imagination to good use. IN OTHER NEWS: "If the playground extended to the water I'd maybe do like this bouncy castle on the water thing," he said. "The thing when you go up high and then you bounce on it and there's someone else and they get flung into the water." Year 5 student Gabrielle Radcliffe, 10, said she'd like to see a petting zoo or if there was a flying fox she'd come to the playground four times a week. "I love sitting on it and being pushed, it just makes me feel so happy and it's just really fun," she said. Wodonga Council manager of sport and recreation Liona Edwards said she was seeking feedback for the project. "We want to hear what they want to do in this stage two of the Belvoir Park," she said. "We want to hear from children so we're encouraging parents to actually ask their children what do they actually want to see here and what does that older age demographic, the kids who might have grown out of this side of the playground, what do they want to see." Community members can make submissions on Council's website until March 7 or attend a consult session this Saturday 9am - 12pm at the park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/04c355d8-8ea3-44c5-9597-14a2d84a1a92.jpg/r0_405_5181_3332_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg