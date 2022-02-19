news, local-news,

Corryong Health and two Alpine Health aged care facilities are receiving funding under the federal government's multipurpose services program. Last year, MPS providers had the opportunity apply for a grant to undertake minor capital projects that directly related to the provision of residential aged care. The Upper Murray health service will receive $436,364, while Barwidgee Lodge in Myrtleford and Mount Beauty's Kiewa Valley House, both run by Alpine Health, have been allocated a combined total of $600,000. The maximum funding available for each individual MPS site is $600,000, with providers also required to contribute at least 20 per cent of the total project costs. Grant funding, totalling $35.3 million for 110 sites, will be allocated across this financial year and next financial year. Aged Care Services Minister Richard Colbeck said providers of MPS sites would also soon have the opportunity to expand their services, with 100 new residential care places on offer through a competitive allocation round. "The Royal Commission recommended the MPS program should be maintained and extended, and $35.3 million in grant funding and a further 100 places in 2022 will do just that," he said. Victorian Senator Jame Hume said the funding would ensure levels of care are maintained and improved. "This funding is an opportunity for providers to maintain and reinforce the health, safety and well-being of residents - and it offers peace-of-mind for families eager to ensure their loved one receives quality care," she said. IN OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/5f890b28-70d1-4018-98c3-03a1e6881643.jpg/r11_250_4793_2952_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg