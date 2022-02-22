news, local-news,

DOWN Under is making a comeback as a travel destination. Sydney is the new Stockholm of the south and Melbourne is the Madrid of the moment. Absolut. Hola! Australia has now opened up to the world for the first time in two years with a few conditions owing to the pesky pandemic. It's like House Rules but ScoMo is writing the script. From this week all visa holders who are fully vaccinated for international travel purposes can now come to Australia without a travel exemption. Unvaccinated visa holders will still need to be in an exempt category or hold an individual travel exemption to enter Australia. Got that, Novak?! (The Serbian tennis great is fluent in five languages so I'm not sure how it was lost in translation! It may have something to do with how the government worded it and how Novak interpreted it - the devil is in the detail - but luckily no one is talking about that anymore!! Ahem.) On Monday, TV producers everywhere rolled out the Love Actually soundtrack for their stories about airport reunions throughout the country. MORE MATERIAL GIRL: It's fair to say a few things have changed in Australia during the past two years. It would be rude not to run through them for Australians living abroad destined to come home and international visitors alike. Finally, have a great trip Down Under and don't forget to wash your hands! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

