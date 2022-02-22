Material Girl | Six things returning Australians and visitors need to know
DOWN Under is making a comeback as a travel destination.
Sydney is the new Stockholm of the south and Melbourne is the Madrid of the moment. Absolut.Hola!
Australia has now opened up to the world for the first time in two years with a few conditions owing to the pesky pandemic.
It's like House Rules but ScoMo is writing the script.
From this week all visa holders who are fully vaccinated for international travel purposes can now come to Australia without a travel exemption.
Unvaccinated visa holders will still need to be in an exempt category or hold an individual travel exemption to enter Australia.
Got that, Novak?! (The Serbian tennis great is fluent in five languages so I'm not sure how it was lost in translation! It may have something to do with how the government worded it and how Novak interpreted it - the devil is in the detail - but luckily no one is talking about that anymore!! Ahem.)
On Monday, TV producers everywhere rolled out the Love Actually soundtrack for their stories about airport reunions throughout the country.
The best way to avoid the side-eye police is to stay away from politicians but sometimes they just come out of nowhere!! My Labradoodle has a technically perfect side-eye and I fear she would be judged should she get in the wrong social media post. Visitors, you've been warned! Eyes front.
It's fair to say a few things have changed in Australia during the past two years. It would be rude not to run through them for Australians living abroad destined to come home and international visitors alike.
- Side-eye is banned. This applies mostly to women, particularly those sharing the stage with the Prime Minister. Jenny doesn't like it; she says it's rude and bad-mannered. The best way to avoid the side-eye police is to stay away from politicians but sometimes they just come out of nowhere!! My Labradoodle has a technically perfect side-eye and I fear she would be judged should she get in the wrong social media post. Visitors, you've been warned! Eyes front.
- Bluey is a national treasure. The first series about an overenthusiastic and imaginative Blue Heeler puppy, Bluey, premiered in Australia on ABC Kids on October 1, 2018, followed by a second series from April 1, 2019. Even though Bluey predates the pandemic, the popular pup has gone from strength to strength. And for real life, the Heeler family home from the TV series has been recreated in Brisbane and is now available via Airbnb. Whackadoo! Cheese and crackers!! Add it to your itinerary now.
- Indoor plants have taken over the joint. If you don't know your Monstera Deliciosa from your Fiddle Leaf Fig by now, it's almost unAustralian. Gardening Australia - and Costa Georgiadis in particular - got us all up to speed over two TV seasons during the past two years. Brush up on your horticulture knowhow before you check into the country! PS Don't bring any plant material with you. That is still not allowed.
- Every second person has a sourdough starter. Unlike in Sweden where you have to get a sitter for your dog and your sourdough starter when you go away, Australians have been stuck at home, forever. On the bright side, our sourdough starters are sitting pretty!
- Watch where you walk. The majority of Australians now own a dog and sometimes only the minority are picking up after their pooch. Take care out there!
- Also don't bring up these sore points in polite circles: Australia's climate change plan, French submarines or China anything. We haven't handled all of the above very well.
Finally, have a great trip Down Under and don't forget to wash your hands!
